Today is Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, and household across the UK will be looking forward to a feast of pancakes with their favourite toppings.

Pancake Day is the traditional feast ahead of Lent – the 40 days leading up to Easter – where Christians fast in preparation for the resurrection of Jesus.

The exact date of Shrove Tuesday can differ from year to year however it will always fall 47 days before Easter which in 2021 happens to be today (February 16).

Traditionally, Shrove Tuesday was the last opportunity Anglo-Saxon Christians had to use up their eggs and fats before fasting throughout Lent.

The thin cake, made with batter and fried in a frying pan is perfect for a range of toppings with lemon juice and sugar the most traditional.

But if you’re planning to whip up a stack of pancakes this year, there are plenty of tasty topping options to choose from.Whether you have a sweet tooth or savoury is more your style, here are 10 delicious topping ideas to enjoy this Pancake Tuesday.

Lemon and sugar

An old favourite, but for a reason – sometimes all your pancakes or crepes need is a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of sugar.

Nutella

Another classic topping, Nutella or other chocolate/nut spreads lend themselves beautifully to a steaming pancake stack. To make the sweet treat go even further, try adding chopped nuts or even mini marshmallows.

Maple syrup, bacon and cream cheese

A perfect sweet-meets-savoury combination, you can create an American-style pancake breakfast by adding a dollop of mascarpone or cream cheese, followed by slices of bacon and even blueberries if you like. Finish off with a good drizzle of that Pancake Day staple, maple syrup.

Poached eggs

Another delicious breakfast option, try topping your Pancake Day creations with a couple of poached eggs, adding hollandaise sauce if you fancy a full-on Eggs Benedict.

Mixed berries

Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries all make a great topping for pancakes, especially when combined with fresh cream – you could even make your own berry coulis to drizzle over the top.

Jam and clotted cream

It’s good enough for the classic scone, so why not pair your pancakes with your favourite flavour of jam and some clotted cream?

Smoked salmon and avocado

Transform your pancakes into an indulgent brunch with smoked salmon, layered with sliced or mashed avocado.

Peanut butter and banana

Peanut butter and bananas are already a match made in heaven; try spreading the peanut butter onto a thin, freshly made crepe, add sliced banana and roll up to serve.

Goat’s cheese and red onion chutney

The goat's cheese can be substituted for any other soft cheese of your choice; add a spoonful of red onion chutney for a delicious savoury snack.

Vegetables, mash and gravy

An unexpected combination perhaps, but pancakes can easily take the dinner time spot usually occupied by Yorkshire puddings.