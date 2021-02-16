County Hall in Haverfordwest is currently being lit in rainbow colours to mark LGBT+ History Month.
LGBT+ History Month aims to celebrate all LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity and, in doing so, educate out prejudice.
Pembrokeshire County Council Diversity Leads Steven Richards-Downes and Cllr Guy Woodham welcomed the move to light up County Hall.
Mr Richards-Downes, the council’s director for education, said: “County Hall being lit in rainbow colours for LGBT+ History Month shows our willingness to promote equality for all through our work.”
Mr Richards-Downes added: “LGBT+ History Month celebrates and recognises the contributions made over time to the many people who do not identify as heterosexual only.”
Cllr Woodham added: “Supporting LGBT+ History Month is important for the council. Lighting County Hall in the colours of the rainbow flag sends a clear signal that we are committed to equality for everyone, both within the council and in our wider community.”
The theme for this year is ‘Body, Mind, Spirit’, although events to celebrate LGBT+ History Month have had to move online due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.
Council Leader Cllr David Simpson said: “I believe lighting up County Hall is a clear and very visible statement of our commitment to inclusivity and supporting diversity - both amongst our staff and the community that we serve.”