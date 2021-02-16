A MARINE-themed book exchange is set to be launched on Saundersfoot seafront.

The project will see a rowing boat-shaped free library being put in place by the flagpole on the harbour area.

The idea originally set sail in the first lockdown last year, when a free weekly book exchange was set up outside the Mulberry Restaurant.

Co-ordinated by Nina Thomas, this proved extremely popular, but sadly had to stop once the weather turned inclement.

So Nina got together with Ladan Harper from the Saundersfoot Connect Facebook group admin team to find out if there was a way of creating a more permanent exchange.

“We posted the idea on the group to ask for feedback and the response was very positive, so we pursued the idea,” said Ladan.

Nina added: “With the support of Cllr Phil Baker and the Harbour Commission, a location was identified close to the flag post in the centre of Saundersfoot village”

“We have also done research to make sure that the exchange complies with Covid hygiene regulations.”

The shelving structure is generously sponsored by Geraint Ginty-Foster of GForce Telecoms and will be made by Norman Industries in Haverfordwest, which is a supported business employing people with a disability or work-limited health conditions.

Karen Davies, programme manager at Norman Industries supported employment programme, said: “I’ve known Ladan for many years, having worked with her on many occasions, and I am thrilled to be supporting this initiative.”

The weatherproof book case will be shaped as a rowing boat made out of long lasting hardwood and will be ‘a wonderful feature for the village’, said Ladan.