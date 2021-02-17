Changes will be made to the business case for the Pembroke Dock Marine (PDM) project which is Pembrokeshire’s part of the billion pound Swansea Bay City Deal.
The £60million PDM project is made up of four connected schemes – infrastructure improvements to he Port o of Pembroke, a Marine Energy Test Area (META), a MEECE (Marine Energy Engineering Centre of Excellence) and a Pembroke Demonstration Zone.
At cabinet on Monday, February 15, Pembrokeshire County Councillors approved a report outlining delays to the project that had impacted on the ability to access European funding meaning “elements of the original Full Business case are no longer deliverable.”
Cabinet heard that elements of the Pembroke demonstration zone was no longer able to be fully delivered in the appropriate timescale but “not stopped in its entirety,” said director of communities Dr Steven Jones.
Negotiations between UK and Welsh government, project partners, the City Deal programme office and the accountable body to finalise the agreements to “safeguard the county council’s position” and ensure robust project management, the report adds.
“We are now in a position to get it across the line, it has taken an extremely long time to get this across the line, but it is now there,” said council leader Cllr David Simpson.
Cabinet also approved recommendations delegated powers for further working amendments to be made in consultation with the relevant cabinet member and directors.