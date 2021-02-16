The Met Office have issued a warning of heavy rain coming into Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion at the end of the week.
There will be spells of heavy rain over the coming days, ahead of persistent downpours between 9am on Friday, February 19 and noon on Saturday February 20.
In its yellow warning of rain, issued this morning, Tuesday February 19, the Met Office forecasts:
"After a few spells of heavy rain on preceding days, another band of rain is expected to push east across Wales and much of western England through Friday, this becoming slow-moving, before clearing on Saturday. "Whilst many places will see a spell of heavy rain, high ground of southwest England and south Wales will likely see the largest rainfall totals.
"Here, some 70-100 mm of rain is possible, with the highest ground of Dartmoor and the Brecon Beacons potentially seeing up to 150 mm. As well as heavy rain, strong to gale force southerly winds will be an additional hazard."
There is a possibility of
• Flooding of a few homes and businesses
• Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
• Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
• Some interruptions to power supplies and other services are possible