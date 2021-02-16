One of Hywel Dda UHB’s own workforce received an extra special phone call this week from His Royal Highness the Duke of Cambridge.

Head of Recruitment and Workforce Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Sally Owen, from Clarbeston Road, was delighted to spend time discussing how extraordinary this past year has been for all NHS employees during a personal phone call with HRH Prince William last week.

Sally said: “HRH was keen to hear about what it had been like working in the NHS here in West Wales, and passed his thanks onto all our employees here in Hywel Dda UHB. It was really surreal to be speaking to the second in line to the throne, a huge privilege and an experience I will treasure.”

Sally was able to share her personal experience of working in the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“HRH was keen to hear about the effort and work involved in support roles behind the frontline and I was able to share with him the gargantuan effort by all our workforce and corporate teams” said Sally.

It has been a remarkable achievement, thanks to our workforce and recruitment staff, that Hywel Dda UHB has made more than 2,000 offers of employment related to Covid-19 response, in posts ranging from registered nurses and healthcare support workers to domestic, catering and porter staff.

“Whilst we have been delighted about our achievements, the fact that we have had 4,000 applicants has demonstrated the real and present hardships facing our communities” said Sally.

HRH was also interested in hearing about Sally’s previous career serving in the British Army between 1990 and 2001.

Sally explained: “The camaraderie of the military is present in the NHS also and the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a response of all hands on deck, keeping calm in the eye of a storm and a real feeling of belonging. I assured the Prince also of our commitment to wellbeing and compassionate leadership as our workforce faces unknown challenges ahead.”

Staff in need of additional support during this time are encouraged to speak to their line manager or get in touch with staff psychological and wellbeing services.