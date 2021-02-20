Wales in Harmony is holding a socially distanced / virtual fund-raising event this year on St. David’s Day.

So, at 6.30pm on Monday 1st March “Wales in Harmony” is asking all of Wales to get together as one nation to sing in unison three well known songs. One of which, of course will be the National Anthem – Mae hen wlad fy nhadau, following on with Bread of Heaven and in remembrance of Captain Sir Tom, we have - You’ll never walk alone. Keeping a legend’s legacy alive.

We are “in it together” so let’s “sing together”.

GIVE A VIRTUAL CWTCH TO THE NATION

We have all been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another. Nobody has been unaffected. The last year has been difficult for all of us. We are extremely thankful to all the front-line workers especially the ones in care.

This event will express our thanks and admiration to everyone out there during difficult times. It will light a candle for those who we all sadly lost during this sad period. And give hope for a healthier happier and more, prosperous times ahead.

Participation in the event will be free.

There are many ways in which people can take part.

Socially distanced – Singing together in care homes or outside their homes – joining their neighbours as they did previously for the “Clap for Heroes” campaign earlier on in the pandemic.

Virtually online – Families, friends, work colleagues, clubs and choirs can meet virtually online to sing via Zoom, Skype, Teams, or any other video conference platforms.

We appeal to as many people as possible and above all for it to be fun.

You will find the song sheets available to download free on https://www.walesinharmony.org/ for you all to sing along.

