TENBY's mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, is to serve a second term of office.
She was chosen yesterday, Tuesday February 16, after the result of secret ballot amongst members of Tenby Town Council was announced during a Zoom meeting.
Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall said she was 'Tenby's proudest daughter' when she first took office as mayor of her home town last June.
She succeeded Cllr Tony Brown, who had also put his name forward for the 2021-2022 mayoral role.
Both previously expressed their hopes to be mayor when the town council held its previous virtual meeting a fortnight ago.
Town clerk Andrew Davies then arranged a postal ballot with a stamped addressed envelope for return, to ensure anonymity of voters.
The envelopes were opened by the clerk during the meeting and he then announced that Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall had secured a majority vote.
Married to fellow town councillor and former mayor, Laurence Blackhall, Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall joined Tenby Town Council in 2017.
The mum-of-four is a teaching assistant at Tavernspite School and a long-standing member of St Mary's Church and choir in Tenby.
Following her election as mayor last night, she told fellow councillors: "Thank you very much, everybody."
Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall will take up her second term of office at the council's annual general meeting on Friday May 7, with its format yet to be decided.