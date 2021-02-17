Nestlé has warned costomers not to consume Milkybar yogurts over a problem with the ingredients.

Nestlé is recalling its Milkybar yoghurts sold in UK supermarkets including Asda, Tesco and Morrisons due to the problem that will make the item tast salty.

Customers who have purchased the affected item are advised to not consume it and return the pot lid for a refund.

Which batch is affected?





The affected product is the Nestlé Milkybar Little Treats, which has a pack size of 300g (6 x 55g) and a use-by date of 13/02 and 14/02.

The use-by date can be found printed on the top of the pot lid.

The yoghurts have been recalled due to a strong unpleasant salty taste caused by an ingredient that is part of the normal composition, but has been overdosed in the production of these batches.

Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy UK is voluntarily recalling the product due to the salty taste, but the yoghurts pose no food safety or health risk.

However, the company warned that the production problem would impact the flavour, making it unpleasant for consumers.

No other Nestlé or Milkybar products are affected by this recall.

In a statement, the company said: “The safety and quality of our products are non-negotiable priorities for the company.

“We sincerely apologise to our consumers for the inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall.”

Advice for customers

Customers who have purchased packs with the affected use-by dates should not consume the product and dispose of the contents.

The top of the pot lid with the use-by date should be returned to the following address in exchange for a full refund:

Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services

Nestlé Milkybar Little Treats Recall

PO Box 205

York

YO91 1XY

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact the Nestlé Customer Careline on Freephone 0800 00 00 30 in the UK, or 00800 6378 5385 ROI between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.