FEARS of water pollution off a Pembrokeshire beach were raised after large amounts of starfish and shellfish were washed up.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) launched an investigation earlier this week after hundreds of the sea creatures were found on the shore at Saundersfoot's Glen Beach.
Robert Phillips, environment team leader for NRW, said:
“We sent one of our officers to investigate the area following reports of stranded cockles, starfish and clams at Saundersfoot beach.
“We found no evidence of pollution and have confirmed with Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water that there are no issues with their assets in the area.
“This is most likely a natural event caused by a combination of these species breeding cycles and the recent spring tides, temperature changes and offshore sediment processes.”