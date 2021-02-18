Narberth RFC have been recognised for their support of inclusion in sport with the Disability Sport Wales insport Bronze Standard.
The club began their insport Club journey in March 2020, and were the first rugby club in the County to gain the insport Ribbon Standard in April of that year.
Their insport progress has continued over the past twelve months, resulting in them now achieving the insport Bronze Standard.
Martyn Davies, Narberth RFC’s insport lead, said “We are committed to creating inclusive opportunities at the club, and we are delighted to achieve the insport Bronze Standard.”
Once it is safe to return to the pitch, the club are looking to set up walking rugby, a new opportunity for Pembrokeshire.
The insport Club programme is part of the wider insport project, which aims to support the physical activity, sport and leisure sectors to deliver inclusively of disabled people.
Through the programme, clubs are supported to develop their provision to best support their local community, increase participation and membership, enable larger sections of the community to become involved through voluntary governance, and continue to provide great sport across Wales.
For more information on the insport Club programme, please contact Pembrokeshire County Council’s disability sports development officer Angela Miles on 07920 213651 or e-mail angela.miles@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment