A 21-YEAR-OLD Milford Haven man has appeared in court for assaulting a police officer.
Leigh Adrian Davies of Chestnut Way, Mount Estate admitted assaulting PC Gareth Potter, an emergency worker acting in the course of his duty.
The offence occurred at Milford Haven on January 29.
Haverfordwest magistrates yesterday, Tuesday February 16, took Davies' guilty plea into account and fined him £80.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Serivce and a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
The magistrates did not make a compensation order because the police officer did not suffer any injury or any lasting psychological harm.