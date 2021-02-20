FITNESS instructor Rhys Harries' raised almost £2,800 from his 14 marathons in 14 weeks.
The Cilgerran man completed his epic challenge just before Christmas and recently visited Cardigan Oxygen Therapy Centre at the Pentood industrial estate to hand over half the money.
The other half will go towards the £25,000 needed by Cardigan Primary School, which is looking to build a first of its kind fully inclusive multipurpose gymnasium for all ages and all abilities.
Rhys said: "The Oxygen Therapy Centre in Cardigan get next to no support from the government, and what they provide to aid recovery and wellbeing of people suffering from serious health related issues is second to none.
"The gym will give children a way into the world of health and fitness, something that is so important for future development be it in sport, family and friendship or work."
Oxygen therapy centre manager Gina Fox said: "Rhys and his family have been long-standing supporters of us here at the centre over the years and we would like to say a massive thank you to him and to everyone who sponsored him and helped him in his crazy challenge."