POLICE have reunited 22 of 68 dogs which were found at outbuildings in Carmarthenshire with their owners.

The remaining 46 dogs and puppies remain in kennels – and enquiries continue to identify lawful ownership.

Dyfed-Powys Police recovered the animals, which were suspected to have been stolen in recent months, at the end of January.

Officers initially estimated that 70 to 80 dogs and puppies were at the outbuildings.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said that two people who were arrested in connection with the discovery of the animals are on police bail, with a further two having attended voluntary interviews.

He added that an investigation team has been set up via Operation Rhinestone to target an increase in dog thefts in the force area, which reflected a rise nationally.

The spokesman said an e-fit was released last weekend as part of this work, which had resulted in a number of calls and emails. These continue to be investigated, he said.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support,” he said.

Six dogs were found by South Wales Police in an area of Briton Ferry during the same weekend as the Carmarthenshire incident and later returned to their owners. A criminal investigation was also launched.

Police have urged dog owners to be vigilant and ensure their pets are secure.