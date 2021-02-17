SURVIVORS of domestic abuse can now enrol onto DAPS (Domestic Abuse Pembrokeshire Support) The Freedom Programme.
The 11-week course is a rolling recovery programme that aims to help victims in the county understand, and deal with, past traumas.
Alongside this free course, DAPS is also offering a free support package, which includes six weeks of counselling with a professional counsellor.
Places on this course are subject to availability.
to find out more, visit The Freedom Programme website or their Facebook page ‘DAPSPEMBS’.
However, dates, places and further information will not be disclosed to the general public for safeguarding purposes.