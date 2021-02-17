A CAMEL of character, who had been a popular creature at Folly Farm for over 13 years, has sadly died.
Ghenghis the Bactrian camel had to be put to sleep after being unwell for a short time.
Believed to be in his late teens, Ghenghis and his companion James were both long-term residents of the attraction.
Folly Farm shared tribute photos of Ghenghis on their Facebook page today, Wednesday Februry 17, and said all the staff were 'deeply upset' by his loss.
The post said:
"We’re very sad to have to tell you that, following a short period of poor health, the difficult decision was taken, in consultation with our veterinary partners, to put Ghenghis the Bactrian camel to sleep.
"We’re all deeply upset by his loss, but for Keeper Kim, who cared so passionately for Ghenghis, it’s particularly hard.
"She said: 'He’s been an amazing animal to work with and he's the reason I'm such a crazy camel lady! He was super friendly and loved a good scratch and a kiss.'
"We know you’ll miss Ghenghis as much as us, so please enjoy this photo tribute to the big man.
"His pal James is getting all the love at the moment and we hope to arrange a companion for him as soon as travel restrictions allow.
"Thank you for your support for our keepers at this difficult time."