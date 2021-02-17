THE Narberth community arts charity Span is following a new trend circulating on the social platform TikTok.
Inspired by the growing popularity of sea shanties, the charity has decided to hold online sessions where people can sing and write traditional folk music.
It is hoped the initiative will help to build connections within the community like Raise Your Voice Pembrokeshire and Narberth A Capella Voice Festival.
Since the pandemic, organisations that relied on social gatherings as an outlet for their art have had to find new ways to continue their work. This is why Span is encouraging all ages and abilities to get involved in their online free sessions, saying the activity will be fun and engaging, and boost spirits during isolation.
The events will be held on the February 28, March 7 and 21.
Contact 01834 869323 for more details.