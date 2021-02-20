The Port of Milford Haven has made a financial donation to Milford Haven School and Ysgol Harri Tudur to enable them to purchase one-hundred Chromebooks to help with lockdown learning.

With many children unable to access technology or having to share devices with other family members while schools are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, staff at the Port wanted to reach out and help during this difficult time.

“Focusing on the needs of future generations and developing an environment that is rich with opportunities is at the centre of our thinking,” said Lauren Williams, community engagement assistant.

“It’s essential that our children have access to the tools they need to realise their full potential and we hope these extra devices will help ease the pressures that some families are currently facing, while enabling pupils to enjoy learning online with their teachers and fellow classmates."

Ceri-Ann Morris, headteacher at Milford Haven School has welcomed the donation: “A huge thank you to the Port for their generous donation of Chromebooks. It touched our hearts at Milford Haven School to know that members of our community share in valuing the importance of learning and want to support us to do all they can to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to access their online learning during these tough times.

"This isn’t simply a donation; it is about helping to make a real difference to the community we serve. The learners at Milford Haven School and I greatly appreciate their kindness. Diolch yn fawr.”

Meanwhile Ysgol Harri Tudur’s Headteacher Fiona Kite is delighted with the news.

“Ysgol Harri Tudur is incredibly grateful for the exceptionally generous donation given to the school by the Port of Milford Haven. This will allow us to reach out to many more pupils in supporting their on-line blended learning provision during this pandemic and into the future.

"From myself, the Chair of Governors, the Governing Body and all of our staff and pupils; thank you so very, very much.”