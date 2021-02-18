An appeal has gone out for information on a man reported missing from his home since Tuesday morning.
Richard Golding’s friends and family have put out an appeal on social media asking for information on his whereabouts.
They say the 34-year-old has been missing since 9.30am on Tuesday, February 16, but was spotted briefly in Milford Haven at midday yesterday, February 17.
He has his dog, Shadow, with him. He is from Milford Haven and is known to frequent Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Carmarthen.
He is described as around 6 foot 4 tall, of a heavy build and with brown eyes. He walks with a limp.
His friends say he is well-known by a lot of people.
The social media post says that Dyfed-Powys Police has been notified.
“His family are worried sick and really concerned,” reads the appeal on social media. “Please help find him. Someone must know where he is.”
Anybody with any information as to Mr Golding’s whereabouts can contact the non-emergency 101 Dyfed-Powys police number.