AN ARTIST with an eye for adorning the walls of Fishguard's Theatr Gwaun could be in with the chance of winning an £11,800 commission.

The mural is part of the Ancient Connections project, an arts, heritage and tourism project linking North Wexford with North Pembrokeshire.

Artists are being invited to submit ideas for a mural that makes local people feel more invested in their hometown and encourages visitors to find out more.

The project, through Pembrokeshire County Council is inviting 'submissions from experienced artists to design and deliver a dynamic and high quality mural' on the side wall of Theatr Gwaun.

"The mural should tell a story, or several interlinked stories that encourage local people to feel more invested in their hometown and generate intrigue and a desire to know more in visitors," reads the brief.

"Alongside the main mural, smaller additional outdoor visual interventions are welcomed in the vicinity of Goodwick and the ferry terminal that visually and conceptually link to the main mural and would encourage visitors to join the dots of the stories being told."

The commission is valued at €13,500 (approx. £11,800 ) to include time and materials for community consultation, artist's fees, mural materials, travel, accommodation and any other costs.

Planning consent for the artwork will be managed by Pembrokeshire County Council.

"Key to the success of the project will be community ownership of the murals produced," continues the brief.

"The successful artist will be expected to carry out meaningful engagement before finalising designs."

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, March 11at 5 pm.

For an application form, full brief and any other queries, email ruth.jones@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.