FORMER Olympic boxer Rennie Dean Edwards has been jailed for a month for breaching a domestic violence protection order.
Magistrates in Haverfordwest yesterday, Wednesday February 17, heard that Edwards, 53, admitted the breach of the order not to contact a woman and enter a property in Haverfordwest. The offence occurred earlier this week, between February 14 and 16.
The order had been made by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 10.
Yesterday's court made the decision to send Edwards, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, to prison on the grounds that he had a 'significant history of ignoring court orders' and had shown 'blatant disregard' on this occasion towards the order, which was made only days before the breach.
Edwards was also charged with assaulting a woman, causing her actual bodily harm, at Haverfordwest between February 14 and 16.
He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody until the February 24 sitting of Haverfordwest magistrates for summary trial.