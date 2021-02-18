A PEMBROKESHIRE paramedic is powering positively through a 100-mile running challenge.

Gareth Jones is going the hundred miles this month in aid of the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The 41-year-old from New Hedges, who is an advanced paramedic practitioner, explained why he decided to take on the challenge.

"I’m doing it because a good friend and colleague of mine at Tenby Ambulance Station, Richard Bridle, lost his son Daniel to bone cancer back in 2014," he said.

"I’m also doing it to put some positivity back into my own life, as my father in law passed away suddenly aged 67 - and not from bone cancer - in December 2020 and I needed a focus.

"I thought that I’d provide something positive for other people who are suffering, by way of raising funds for a cause that has deeply affected Richard, his wife Caroline and their children Lewis and Nicole."

Gareth, who had already run more than half the distance, originally set himself a modest fundraising target of £150.

However, he has already nearly quadrupled that figure, with donations open until March 7.

To find out more about Jonesy’s Hundred Mile Challenge for Bone Cancer Research Trust and make a donation, see https://www.facebook.com/donate/2729332707284345