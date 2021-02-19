Burton residents, concerned about the volume of speeding traffic through the village - which has very few pavements and a number of children walking to and from the school bus - decided to do something about the issue.
Following positive meetings with Burton Community Council, residents put forward the idea of driver feedback signs, one for each end of the village.
New signs are now in place and, so far, appear to be having a positive effect on the speed of traffic passing through the village.
Burton Community Council has said the project would not have been possible without the energy and enthusiasm of people in the village, especially the fundraising group, led by Gail Smith and Nicola Lund, the support of the wider Burton community, a grant from Valero Energy Ltd and the contribution of Pembrokeshire County Council.
Local fundraising was key, said the community council.
A local business donated leaflets to advertise a fundraising evening with a target of £3,000.
The Jolly Sailor restaurant hosted a curry night with residents and businesses donating over 80 raffle prizes and auction items. Individual donations were also made to the fund, which was then matched by the community council.
Valero Public Affairs Manager Stephen Thornton said: “We are delighted to contribute to this community safety initiative. The safety of the community and our workforce remains our number one priority.”
Burton Community Council has published ‘a checklist’ reflecting on the process, in the hope that it might be useful to other communities :- indd.adobe.com/view/f039e509-777c-4c87-acd0-158d8c8994bd