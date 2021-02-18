FISHGUARD and Goodwick Town Council has pledged £16,000 to support events in the twin towns in 2022 to celebrate 225 years since the last invasion of Britain.

Julie Coggins, chair of the Fishguard Last Invasion Centre Trust, made a presentation to councillors at their February meeting.

She told them of ambitious plans afoot to celebrate a225 years since the French were defeated in Fishguard.

These include a parade of 300 children from local schools, all dressed in authentic costume, and the staging of a play about the invasion, last seen several years ago when TV star Griff Rhys Jones put it on in Llanwnda.

Dr Coggins told councillors that the costumes would cost around £6,520 and the play around £3,450. The event already has support from the Welsh Regiment and the University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies and the Ports, Past and Present group.

Councillors were very supportive of the project, saying it would be just the thing to bring people back to the twin towns after the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's going to benefit the whole town," said Cllr Sharon McCarney. "I think it's something we should support."

Cllr Brian Murphy added: "People are going to be looking for things to celebrate. It will be very good for the town."

Cllr Paul Mason said it was 'the best thing that can happen to the town especially after lockdown', saying that if the events were taking place over a sustained period, it was worth spending the money.

Councillors agreed to pay the money in two instalments, with one of £10,000 going out at the end of this financial year and one of pledged for £6,000 halfway through the next financial year.

Speaking after the meeting Dr Coggins said:

"I was delighted to have the funding approved from the town council to support a number of events planned for the 225th anniversary of the last invasion coming up in 2022.

"There has been a committee in place since 2017 working on these events and the trust is very pleased that we can now go ahead to make these happen. I am delighted with the support of the volunteers within the community that are helping with the planning for 2022

"There are plans for a major military parade and we are hoping to have the whole community involved with schoolchildren in costumes and all our community groups marching behind.

"We are also planning for live theatre events and celebrations in the Town Hall, library gallery and the tapestry gallery.

"Unfortunately we won't be having our usual parade in February this year due to the pandemic but with the Town Council funding we can now look forward to next year and welcome our visitors back and bring the community together to celebrate this unique history of our towns.