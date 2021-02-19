PEMBROKESHIRE trainer Peter Bowen, of Little Newcastle, toasted success when Game Line made the most of his first start since November to take the 3m2f handicap win at Carlisle on Tuesday.
The seven-year-old had been declared eight times since finishing third at Ffos Las Racecourse, only for each race meeting to be abandoned - but he made the long journey north well worthwhile.
The consistent chestnut, in the frame on his last three runs, travelled smoothly and raced eight lengths clear from the second last under jockey James Bowen for a decisive win at 9/1 for owners, the Roggie Crew.
James - the youngest son of Peter, who, at the age of 16, became the youngest jockey to win the Welsh Grand National back in 2017 with Raz de Maree - had another win for two days later at Fontwell Park.
He rode 11/8 favourite Alkopop, trained by Toby Lawes and owned by ATA Wates, to victory in the 2m 3f 49y handicap hurdle on Thursday.
There was also family success for older brother Sean Bowen also rode to victory on Wednesday in the 3m 1f 44y Novices' Handicap Chase at Hereford on Minella Bobo, trained by Rebecca Curtis, of Newport, Pembrokeshire, for owners Moran, Outhart, McDermott, Hyde and Hill.
Meanwhile the next meeting at Ffos Las - after their last race day was beaten by the weather - is on Thursday, April 1, when the feature race is the West Wales National over three and a half miles.