FEARS that future public protests over Penally Camp could damage Tenby's tourism trade have been voiced by the town council.
Last month, asylum seekers from the camp staged two marches over their living conditions - one of which took them into the centre of the resort. There have also been demonstrations outside the camp by their opposers and supporters.
Protestors also gathered in the town's Tudor Square in September.
The most recent protest saw around 40 men from the camp walking into Tenby carrying banners and vocalising their grievances.
"I was too nervous to go into town," Cllr Tish Rossiter said at Tenby Town Council's meeting this week.
"It must have been very unnerving for people to go in to be confronted by that group."
Cllr Sue Lane added:
"Our only industry is tourism and we have been hit so badly.
"We can't afford to have these things happening in town.
"How detrimental that could be when the tourists come back."
The mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, added: "Staycations are going to be huge, and this is a very big worry as we approach the season."
The council was discussing Penally Camp at its virtual meeting on Tuesday, February 16 with Penally's county councillor, Jon Preston, when members pledged their support to the village.
The council is to submit its views on the suitability of the camp to the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration.
Officers from the inspectorate, which is an independent monitoring body of the Home Office - and Her Majesty's Inspector of Prisons (HMIP) have been carrying out an inspection of Penally Camp this week.
Members of the public and stakeholders have been invited to make their views known, with the closing date for submissions today, Friday February 19.