FLOOD alerts have been issued today (Friday, February 19) for much of Pembrokeshire.

Natural Resources Wales is warning of flooding in both the upper and lower catchment area of the Teifi Valley, Mid Ceredigion around New Quay and north and west Pembrokeshire.

An NRW spokesperson said: “The rainfall is forecast to continue through today (Friday, February 19) and most of Saturday and the prolonged nature raises the risk of significant impacts.

“The combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and exceptional rainfall quantities gives a high risk of flooding of low-lying land during the next 24 hours and over the weekend.

“Many rivers are already at elevated levels from rainfall earlier this week and will react to the quantities forecast.”

An updated Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire until noon on Sunday, warning of heavy rain and gales.

A spokesperson said: “Following recent rain, another band of rain is expected to become slow moving over Wales and western England on Friday.

“Whilst many places will see a spell of heavy rain, high ground exposed to the south will likely see the largest rainfall totals. Here, some 70-100 mm of rain is possible, with the most exposed parts potentially seeing up to 150 mm by Sunday lunchtime.

“The rain now looks most likely to finally clear on Sunday, although precise timings at this stage are somewhat uncertain. As well as heavy rain, strong to gale force southerly winds will be an additional hazard..”