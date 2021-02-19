The way we work post-pandemic could be assessed at a national level at a new communal workspace in Haverfordwest.

Haverhub, a venue and community interest company in Haverfordwest, is launching its new Work Hub in May after extensive renovations.

The Work Hub will provide meeting rooms, hourly hot-desking, and 20 co-working spaces or individual offices.

Looking to create more than just a workspace, the team will offer support to budding entrepreneurs from Pembrokeshire and bring together experienced members of the county's business community.

"We are really excited to launch The Work Hub and create a community where businesses and individuals can collaborate and thrive," said Haverhub director Tom Wye.

"We want it to be a place to bring people together, celebrate the great business success stories we have in Pembrokeshire and to help network, mentor and grow the businesses of the future."

Haverhub is calling on local businesses and entrepreneurs to get involved with the initiative, and is in discussion with the Welsh Assembly Government about becoming a pilot project to assess new work patterns post-Covid.

The Work Hub will offer flexibility and a break from working from home as things return to normal, in a creative community space in the town centre.

Any individuals, companies or organisations interested in joining this new business community are encouraged to make early contact via the website.

Major refurbishment of the iconic Old Post Office building is well underway, with Haverhub organising a full program of events, clubs and projects to begin in May, (in accordance with government guidelines).

Haverhub project director Gitti Coats added:

"It's a joy seeing this lovely historic site being shaped for a new era while still holding its central communication role. We're now opening previously non-public buildings up to everyone for all aspects of community life, including what will become a community garden to the rear."

More information can be found at www.haverhub.org.uk or email workspace@haverhub.org.uk