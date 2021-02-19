Small World Theatre's Amethyst Project is launching a new well-being support scheme for families and re-starting its support programme for parents and guardians next month. The new online sessions are free to attend and open now for referrals.
Amethyst is a Small World Theatre project, which runs workshops for young people who have experienced issues around self-harm, anxiety, depression, low confidence and low self-esteem. It also works broadly with emotional well-being and provides support to the young person's wider family.
The project has also taken workshops out into schools in Ceredigion, to work with junior school pupils around the issues of well-being and mental health,
During lockdown, the Amethyst project delivered vital support online, continuing to work with young people who were experiencing greater challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new programme of family well-being sessions will benefit young people and their parents and guardians, focusing on relationships, building resilience and exploring coping strategies.
"Launching a new parent and guardian support group is a development of the work we did last year" said project leader Deri Morgan.
"We heard from lots of parents who were struggling with their teenagers and decided to help. Using our experience delivering online, we are preparing a supportive programme of weekly sessions for small groups of parents beginning on March 2".
To find out more about family well-being or to join a parent group, please get in touch with Deri: deri@smallworld.org.uk or visit smallworld.org.uk.