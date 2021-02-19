CENTRE Jonathan Davies’ return from injury will give Wales head coach Wayne Pivac a selection dilemma as the competition for midfield places hots up for the Triple Crown showdown against England.

The British Lions star - who was brought up in Bancyfelin and represented both St Clears and Whitland at junior level - has often been one of the first names of the Wales team-sheet when fully fit.

His return from an ankle injury, however, only further increases the wealth of options available, with Scarlets’ teammate Johnny Williams (concussion) and Ospreys’ George North (foot) also back.

All three could be in contention to play against England, after Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin had started against Scotland, and Willis Halaholo also impressed as a replacement on his first cap.

“It’s fantastic really, it’s just what we want,” said Wales attack coach Stephen Jones on the selection headache, with six players in the squad now capable of pulling on either the 12 or 13 jersey.

“We went up to Murrayfield on a six day turnaround, and the game against Ireland was very, very physical, and we picked up some bumps and bruises in midfield, so it’s good to get players back.

“Nick and Owen did a great job, with Willis also coming on, and now with these guys returning to full health, we’ve got a full pool to choose from - and that’s really what you want for the coaches.”

Davies has missed the first two games of this year’s Guinness Six Nations tournament through injury, but has been touted as the World’s best No 13 on more than one occasion during his career.

His lack of game time following another serious knee injury last year, however, means he lacks game time minutes, and Pivac may decide not to rush him back as Wales might have done in the past.

Davies, a former pupil of Dyffryn Taf Comprehensive School in Whitland, has been capped 82 times for Wales, including two World Cup semi-finals, with two Grand Slams and three Six Nations titles.

The 32 year-old has also played in six Tests on two British and Irish Lions tours.

He was part of the Lions' series success in Australia in 2013, and was named Man of the Series in the drawn contest in New Zealand four years later.