A WORLD record challenge is being thrown out to Wales as St David's Day draws near.

Last year, people in the Principality set no fewer than seven world records. which have been recognised by Guinness World Records adjudicators and reached over 11 million people across the globe on social media.

These were:

How many sticky notes can you stick on your face in 30 seconds?

How fast can you put on 10 t-shirts?

How quickly can you move a cream filled biscuit from your forehead to your mouth?

How many tea bags can you throw into a cup?

The quartet of crazy records is now up for grabs, and world recognition is also available to those who create a new challenge.

Anyone looking to break these Guinness World Records - or set up a new one - is invited to register interest by going to https://guinnessworldrecords.thinkorchard.co

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records said: “We’re really excited to be celebrating Welsh record-breaking talent again this year in honour of St. David’s Day.

"Last year we saw some fantastic new records achieved to mark the occasion, and we're excited to hear about the new challenges that people will be attempting.

"Will any hopeful record-breakers earn themselves a spot in the Guinness World Records book? I can't wait to find out!”

A programme featuring each of this year’s record-breaking attempts, produced by Cardiff-based Orchard, will be broadcast on S4C during March.

Programme presenter Alun Williams said:

"We had such a lot of fun last year making the world’s biggest Welsh cake and being amazed by Tudur Phillips’s dancing skills as he extinguished 50 candles with his heels!

"Obviously things are going to be a bit different this year, but there is still an opportunity to have some fun – and maybe break a record or two.

"The records this time – like the t-shirt challenge or the attempt with the Post It notes – are easy to do at home safely with all the family. It’s also something fun to do during lockdown."

