POLICE are warning Facebook users not to fall for 'is that you?' video messages.
The latest social media scam could put your details in the hands of criminals.
The scammers are working on the reader's curiosity to click on the video to see if they are featured.
Dyfed-Powys Police are flagging up this latest phishing alert with the following advice:
"Received a Facebook message asking 'is that you?;
"Do not click on the link. Do not enter your Facebook User ID and password. It’s a scam.
"Facebook users have been receiving a message claiming to have found a video or image with you featured in it.
"By clicking the link, you’d be taken through a chain of websites that have been designed by scammers to take as many details as possible from you, and in some cases infect your device with adware or other malware.
"Your details are then in the hands of criminals."
Phishing is a method of trying to gather personal information using deceptive e-mails and websites, and the police have extra advice to combat this type of cyber-crime:
- - Use unique and complex passwords for all of your online accounts. Password managers help you generate strong passwords and notify you when you reuse old passwords.
- - Use multi-factor authentication (MFA) where possible.
- - Beware of any messages sent to you, even from your Facebook contacts. Phishing attacks will usually employ some type of social engineering to lure you into clicking malicious links or downloading infected files.
- - Watch out for any suspicious activity on your Facebook or other online accounts.
For more info on fraud and cybercrime, see http://orlo.uk/JBDGm