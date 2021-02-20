Budget supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl are bothe focusing on fitness this week as people look to shift that lockdown weight.

They have revealed a range of new products being made available this weekend.

Here is a rounded-up of some of the best deals you can find.

LIDL

If you have started exercising more in lockdown and the cold weather is putting you off, Lidl is this week releasing a range of thermal sportwear products to help you reach your goals.

These include:

Crivit Vest Men’s Seamless Thermal Long- Sleeve Vest. (Lidl)

Available in sizes medium to extra large, the Crivit Vest Men’s Seamless Thermal Long- Sleeve Vest will keep you warm with high-tech functional fibres. Available for £8.99.

Crivit Ladies’ Seamless Thermal Long- Sleeve Vest. (Lidl)

Available in sizes small to large, the Crivit Ladies’ Seamless Thermal Long- Sleeve Vest will keep you warm with high-tech functional fibres. Available for £8.99.

Crivit Ladies’ Seamless Thermal Long Johns. (Lidl)

The Crivit Ladies’ Seamless Thermal Long Johns are available sizes small to large and are also available for men sizes medium to extra large. Both available for £8.99.

Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.

Aldi

This weekend Aldi are focussing on home fitness products allowing you to reach your fitness goals at home while gyms remain shut.

These include:

Crane Weighted Bag 20kg. (Aldi)

Get everything you need for a home workout with this 20kg Weighted Bag available for £24.99.

Crane Fitness Mat. (Aldi)

Perfect for at home or on-the-go, the Crane Fitness Mat is perfect for execsing at home. Available in a range of colours and washable the mat is available for £5.99.

Crane Dark Grey Yoga Block 2 Pack. (Aldi)

If yoga is your thing, Aldi are seeling a range of Crane Yoga Blocks which come in packs of two. Available in a range of colours including dark grey, maroon and blue. Available for £4.99.

Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.​