A PET food company founded by a former Pembrokeshire veterinary surgeon has just opened its second store in the county.
John Burns, who practiced in Narberth in the 1970s, went on to set up the successful Burns Pet Nutrition, based in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire.
The brand is known for its award-winning, natural and healthy pet food, along with its generous support of rescue centres and shelters, charitable donations and community projects.
The company has now sold enough pet food to fill two billion bowls and recent gained a 92 per cent score in the latest Which? Consumer poll of best pet foods.
The new Pembrokeshire shop, on the County Showground, Withybush Road, Haverfordwest, will be the company's sixth in Wales. In addition to its Kidwelly base, it also has stores in Narberth, Carmarthen, Cardigan and Llandeilo.
The new shop sells a variety of pet goodies, such as food, toys, and accessories, and provides a wellness service offering advice and guidance to local pet parents.
It officially launched on February 4, and was welcomed by the mayor of Haverfordwest, Alan Buckfield.
He said: "This new business in Withybush Road adds to the range of shopping available in our town and obviously fills a gap in the market, as well as providing new job opportunities."