A 21-YEAR-OLD Pembroke Dock man who drove after drinking has lost his licence for three years.
Joshua John Brown of Park Street appeared before Llanelli magistrates on Thursday, February 18.
He admitted driving with excess alcohol in Carmarthen on January 31.
The court was told that police stopped Brown's Corsa car on the town's Castel Pigyn road. A breath test showed 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.
In addition to the ban, Brown was given a community order with a requirement of 80 hours unpaid work in the next 12 months.
He must also pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.
