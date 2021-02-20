A STRICKEN LPG tanker is currently being towed out of Pembrokeshire waters after being anchored off the coast in heavy seas.
The Liberian-registered Seagas Major developed engine trouble after leaving the Milford Haven waterway on Wednesday evening, where she had been berthed at Valero.
Two tugboats were sent to assist but were not able to tow the 100m long vessel back to port.
The Seagas Major has since been under anchor to the south of St Govan's Head awaiting the arrival of a tug which has towing ability from the stern.
At around midday today, Saturday February 20, the Seagas Major, registered in 1999 and with a carrying capacity of 4,278 cubic metres. was taken under tow by the French-registered tug Bever.
It is understood that their destination is Avonmouth in Bristol.
The operation is under the supervision of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, who have been contacted for a comment.