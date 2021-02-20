ANOTHER 33 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Saturday, February 20).

Today’s Public Health Wales figures show 22 new cases in Carmarthenshire, nine in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 363 new cases have been confirmed and 16 new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 201,352, with 5,205 deaths.

Three more deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 432 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,270 – 10,321 in Carmarthenshire, 3,247 in Pembrokeshire and 1,702 in Ceredigion.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Coronavirus rates have fallen in every part of Wales, but remain higher in some parts. We remind the public that we remain under level 4 restrictions to keep infection rates falling.

“Please stay at home, meet only the people you live with, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly, and stay two metres from anyone you do not live with.

“As primary school children aged three to seven years in foundation phase will be able to return to face-to-face learning from Monday, we thank parents for their perseverence during the winter.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay, even outdoors, and even if they are in the same bubble at school.

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“The Welsh Government has also confirmed that, from today (Saturday 20 February), four people from two different households will be able to meet outdoors for socially distanced local exercise. Please remember to remain at a social distance, and that this guidance doesn’t apply to private gardens.

“From March 1, the law will be changed to allow licensed wedding venues, such as visitor attractions and hotels, to re-open but only to perform wedding and civil partnership ceremonies.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“More than 850,000 people have now received a first does of the safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine. We encourage everyone, whatever their background, socio-demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it. We also stress the importance of seeking information from a trusted source such as Public Health Wales, the Welsh Government, local health board or GP.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”