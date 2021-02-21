A 40-YEAR-OLD Haverfordwest woman has been put under a curfew for assaulting a police officer.
Claire Michelle Evans of Market Street appeared before the town's magistrates on Tuesday February 16.
She pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, PC Emma Robertson, by beating her.
The incident occurred at Haverfordwest Police Station two days previously, on Sunday February 14.
The court found that the offence was aggravated by being committed against an emergency worker carrying out her duty.
Magistrates made a community order, with Ms Evans put under a 14-week curfew with electronic monitoring.
This requires her to stay at home between 6pm and 6am daily.
She was also ordered to pay £50 compensation, a surcharge of £95 to fund victim services and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.