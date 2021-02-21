TENBY Camera Club recently held their macro and close-up competition for the Gary Jenkins Memorial Trophy.
Gary was a prominent, popular and active member of the club but sadly, he died two years ago. His wife Sarah joined the Zoom presentation, enjoying viewing the excellent selection of entries.
The diverse range of subjects from the 49 entries made the judging challenging for Johnny Rodgers, who was tasked with critiquing and scoring all the images from butterflies to frogs, wildlife and creative.
In a very competitive and close finish, Paul Richards took first place with Bush Cricket. Second was Liz Wallis with Robber Fly with Prey, while Gary Mayhew was third with his creative image, Soap Bubble.
To find out more about the club and to view more images, see tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org