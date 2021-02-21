Pembrokeshire food company Puffin Produce has signed up a new chairman with an extensive worldwide retail track record that includes Starbucks and M&S.

Rhys Iley brings extensive experience from senior leadership roles across the retail sector in a career that has included leading the retail operations of Starbucks across 41 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to that Rhys held senior positions in both Boots and M&S.

Most recently Rhys was the global commercial director of Mothercare.

Huw Thomas, managing director of Puffin Produce, said: “Puffin Produce is a business that is ambitious to grow in partnership with our farmer supplies throughout Wales.

"Over the past ten years we have recruited an industry leading team to support our growth and working with Rhys will be another significant piece in that jigsaw.

“Together with my fellow directors, Jon Langmead and Mark Harrod, we are confident that Rhys is the right person to help our board lead and monitor our ambitious growth plans.

"It is very clear to us that Rhys shares our values and understands our Welsh heritage and these two elements are very important to us and the way we work. We are therefore really looking forward to Rhys joining us and benefitting from his broad consumer focussed experience and knowledge.”

Rhys said: “These are exciting times for Puffin Produce and Welsh agriculture. I have been very impressed with the business that Huw, Jon and Mark have created here in Pembrokeshire, supported by a passionate team of growers and farmers that ensure their customers get great quality Welsh produce.

"I am delighted to join the board to support them and their growth aspirations.”

Rhys has a keen interest in farming and Welsh rural affairs. When not looking after his 20 sheep on his smallholding just outside Brecon, and supporting his wife who is a vet in a local practice, Rhys loves to cook using the finest Welsh ingredients, like Blas y Tir potatoes and leeks.