POLICE have made an arrest in connection with the 'suspicious' death of a woman in Pembroke Dock yesterday, Saturday February 20.
A police spokesman said this afternoon: "Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the death of a woman in Market Street, Pembroke Dock.
"One person has been arrested in connection with the death, which is currently being treated as suspicious.
"Officers remain at the scene and are currently working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death."
The woman is understood to have lived in the flats in Market Street.
