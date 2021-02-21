OVER a quarter of the population of Pembrokeshire have now received their first coronavirus jab.
Pembrokeshire County Council's leader, Cllr David Simpson, has welcomed the news that, as of last Wednesday, 33,828 people in the county had been given the vaccine.
"That is 26.9 per cent of the population. We are getting there steadily," he said.
In his weekly update, Cllr Simpson added:
"It is pleasing to see so many people now receiving the vaccine and the rate of vaccination in Pembrokeshire continues to highlight the huge effort put in by everyone."
With schools re-opening to Foundation Phase learners tomorrow, Monday February 22, the leader continued: "Our education team will be reviewing and keeping a close eye on how the phased re-opening goes and reviewing any further guidance from the Welsh Government."
He reminded parents, carers and guardians:
"‘The best place to find details about what will be happening at your child/children’s school will be on their school website and social media.
"With the vaccinations continuing and the first learners going back to school, things are improving, but we still need to follow the guidance and keep driving infections down."
And looking forward to the arrival of spring, he added:"Soon it will be time to start working on the gardens and enjoy seeing flowers and trees bloom – better days are ahead."
"I have really noticed that the days are drawing out which is always a sign that spring is on its way.
"Spring time brings us all hope that better days are ahead; it has been a very long year with so many restrictions in our daily lives.
"However, we have all worked hard together and we need to continue in the same direction."