PARENTS in Pembrokeshire are being urged to ensure they submit their applications for a nursery school place in advance of the upcoming deadline.
Applications are open for children born between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019 for places in January, April and September 2022.
The closing date for applications is April 30, with applications received after this date being considered late, which may have a bearing on whether a child gets a place at his or her preferred school.
A nursery school place cannot be allocated unless a formal application is submitted.
The online application form can be found at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning, under ‘Apply for a School Place’.
If you have already submitted an application form, there is no need to reapply.
To check if an application has already been submitted, contact School Admissions on 01437 774551, or e-mail admissions@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Attendance at a nursery school does not guarantee a Primary place, and a separate application is required for this.