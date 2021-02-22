Puffin Produce has donated 150 bags of Blas y Tir potatoes for Milford Haven Round Table’s Bags of Happiness scheme.

Members of Milford Haven Round Table spent their day surprising elderly, vulnerable and disabled residents living in sheltered accommodation in Milford and Hakin with their surprise hampers.

Many of the items in the hampers were donated by local Pembrokeshire businesses and included potatoes from Blas y Tir, fresh bread from Sugar Loaf, dry goods from Tesco, as well as a newspaper for every hamper from the Western Telegraph.

The Round Table topped up the bags with other items they purchased from the donations people made to the Round Table throughout the year at local events.

Adrian Cooke, chairman of Milford Haven Round Table said: “This is the second time we have given out food hampers and we are so grateful for the donations we have received from Puffin Produce and other local businesses, because without these we would really struggle to provide everything we wanted to include in the hampers.

“Each hamper provides a single person with enough food for one week or two people for several days. We also included puzzle books and playing cards, as many of the residents have been shielding and unable to get outside, and we thought this was a nice way to prevent boredom. "At our core we are built by kindness, and our 'Bags of Happiness' are an opportunity to give something back to our community. It was absolutely wonderful to see how grateful the residents were when we delivered the bags to them.”

Speaking about the donation, Huw Thomas, Managing Director at Puffin Produce said,

“This was a lovely gesture by Milford Haven Round Table and we were delighted to be involved by donating our fresh Pembrokeshire potatoes. Well done to Adrian and all of the Round Table for putting a smile on so many people’s faces.”

For more information about The RoundTable, please go to: Round Table of Great Britain and Ireland or email milfordhaven@roundtable.org.uk