IMPORTANT information about the Senedd and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in May will be landing on all Pembrokeshire doormats this week.

Both the Senedd and Police and Crime Commissioner elections will be held on Thursday, May 6.

The letters will ensure electoral records are correct, detail how to add/change any entries and urge those who are not registered to do so before the deadline of midnight, Monday April 19.

Pembrokeshire County Council is urging people to please read the letter and check the details are up to date and only contact the Council if necessary.

You can register to vote at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

For the first time, those who will be aged 16 or over on May 6 and are registered to vote can vote in the Senedd elections.

Foreign citizens who will be aged 16 or over on May 6 and are registered to vote can also take part in the Senedd elections.

For the Police and Crime Commissioner elections those aged 18 and over on May 6 who are registered to vote can cast their vote.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic people may wish to consider their voting options.

Polling stations will be open and will have undergone extensive preparations as well as ongoing monitoring to ensure that they are safe environments to cast your vote.

However, it is likely that more people than ever will wish to take up an option for a postal vote for the elections on May 6.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: "Given the anticipated demand, please apply for a postal vote as early as possible to allow the council’s elections team plenty of time to be able to process your application.

"You can apply for a postal vote or proxy vote (someone you trust to cast your vote on your behalf) at: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter

