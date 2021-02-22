A MATHRY WI member has helped plant 100 oak trees in Abermawr Woods as part of Pembrokeshire Federation of Women's Institutes' Challenge of the Century.
The federation is celebrating its 100-year anniversary during 2021 and set a challenge to all the county WI groups to complete a hundred of anything throughout the year.
Although Mathry WI celebrated its own centenary in 2017, members came up with lots of ideas to help the federation celebrate 100 years.
One member, Claire Bird, helped to plant 100 oak trees in Abermawr woods. Because of Covid restrictions, other members were unable to join her. However, she was ably assisted by two Pembrokeshire Coast National Park rangers, Ian and Tom, who joined in the planting while maintaining social distancing at all times.
The 100 oak trees were donated to Mathry WI by the Greener Camping Club, of which Claire is a director.
It is hoped that as the trees mature, they will be enjoyed by, not only future generations of local WI members, but also all who walk through the woods.