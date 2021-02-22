THIS St David's Day will see celebrations different to those before, however this isn't stopping a dedicated team of local professional musicians who have produced an inspirational and completely unique showcase for all to enjoy.

Since the beginning of lockdown, The West End of Wales (WeoW) has been the driving force behind some of the most incredible virtual performances featuring top Welsh musicians and has brought joy to over a million people.

The St David's Day concert, entitled Gwlad, will include performances from West End stars, including John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera) and Lucie Jones (Waitress and Legally Blonde), both accompanied by WeoW. Other musical names including the world-class Cory Brass Band, as well as a host of star announcers, including Welsh comedian, Rhod Gilbert. The event is proudly supported by Bluestone National Park Resort

"Times are tough for everyone at the moment, but we hope that this concert can go a little way to boosting the morale of our nation and bring us together in song," said WeoW cofounder, Haverfordwest's Iestyn Griffiths.

"One of our key aims for the evening is to raise enough money in order to provide work and opportunities for musicians, artists and performers who have not been able to work since March 2020. We're really grateful for the support of Bluestone in helping us to do this, and we can't wait to share the evening with you all online."

Pamela McNamara, Bluestone's commercial director added:

"We're delighted to be supporting the production of this brilliant event. We have always been proud to champion the talent that we have here in Pembrokeshire.

"The dedication and work of all of those involved in the creation of what is going to be a fantastic concert, is something we all admire. We wish all the artists the best of luck for the evening, and we can't wait to see you all back on stage soon, but until then it'll be even more special that we can all enjoy it together and share these celebrations across the world."

To join the event and support this celebration of Welsh talent on the evening of March 1, visit www.stream.theatre. A household ticket is available in exchange for a £10 donation to The West End of Wales.