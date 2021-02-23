A FAMILY'S lockdown project to create a children's book is helping the NHS.

Artistic sisters Phoebe and Ezmee Mason have illustrated the book, written by their mum Gemma, which tells the tale of a school bus named Benny and his hopes to be back on the Pembrokeshire roads with his four-wheeled friends after the pandemic.

The transport theme is very appropriate as Gemma and her husband Darren, who live in Princes Gate, run Narberth Travel, which provides bus, coach and limousine services.

Phoebe, aged 10 and eight-year-old Ezmee - both pupils at Narberth CP School - have worked hard to draw the appealing characters in the book, which is written in both English and Welsh.

They are making a contribution to the NHS for each copy sold, and already nearly 50 of the initial print run of 100 copies have been bought.

Gemma explained: "As a family we wanted to document the effect of lockdown, so together created a children's story book that is personal to us and our business.

"Benny the Bus/Benny y Bws has been beautifully illustrated by Phoebe and Ezmee.

"Both enjoy art and took their time in producing each page of the book."

Gemma gave a synopsis of Benny the Bus's story...

"Benny the Bus is a school bus who noticed, one day in March 2020, that all the other coaches in the fleet were very sad. "It was unusual for his friends Dennis the Distance Bus, Cecil the Coach, Annie the Airport Bus and the rest of the gang to be parked up at the depot. What was going on? "As Benny drops his school children off that afternoon he prays for their safety and hopes to be back on the Pembrokeshire roads soon. "But what happens to Benny and how does he feel? "When will life return to normal for the coach industry?"

The book is priced at £7.99 plus postage, and if you'd like to find out the future for Benny and his friends, you can get a copy by contacting 01834869393 or emailing info@narberth-travel.co.uk