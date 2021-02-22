WARNING notices of firing on the Castlemartin and Manorbier ranges for the month of March have been published by the Ministry of Defence.
Firing will take place at Castlemartin from March 1-5, 8-12, 15-19 and 22-26.
At Manorbier, the range will be in operation betweenMarch 6 and 14, including weekends.
There will also be night firing at Castlemartin on March 2, 4,9, 10, 11,16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25.
No night firing is due to be carried out at Manorbier during January.
The road from Bosherston to St Govan's Chapel and the footpath from St Govan's Head to Broadhaven and the Stack Rocks, and the footpath from the Stack Rocks to St Govans, will be closed between March 1-26 and open for the remainder of the month.
People are reminded that unscheduled firing may take place at Castlemartin without prior warning.
The public notice, with details of information helplines to call, can be found on p79 of the February 17 edition of the Western Telegraph and online at westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices