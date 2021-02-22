A TANKER which went off a main road in Pembrokeshire has been causing a hazard to drivers this afternoon.
The vehicle, belonging to transportation company Suttons, was heading north on the A478 road when it came to a halt with its nearside wheels went into the roadside ditch.
Traffic proceeded with caution around the large vehicle a mile south of Templeton.
Western Telegraph reader Andreas Lindmiere photographed the tanker and said that at around 4.15pm, a recovery vehicle was on the scene.
A Suttons tanker is currently presenting a traffic hazard on the A478 1 mile South of Templeton. At 16:13 22/02/21 a recovery vehicle is on scene
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment